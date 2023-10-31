The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Education

'It doesn't feel real': school's podium finish at national STEM comp

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 31 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Christian School students Christian Turner, Ashlea Rowlands, Saskia Dingemanse and Ethan Lock with their constructed bridge from their third place podium at the National Science and Engineering challenge. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston Christian School students Christian Turner, Ashlea Rowlands, Saskia Dingemanse and Ethan Lock with their constructed bridge from their third place podium at the National Science and Engineering challenge. Picture by Paul Scambler

At the end of October, the principal's office at Launceston Christian School was overflowing, but not with troublesome students - the room was packed with staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.