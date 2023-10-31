'It doesn't feel real': school's podium finish at national STEM comp

At the end of October, the principal's office at Launceston Christian School was overflowing, but not with troublesome students - the room was packed with staff.
Teachers, administrators, deputies and the principal were tuning in to a livestream of the annual National Science and Engineering Challenge in Sydney, where, on screen, a team of their students were battling out in a bridge building challenge.
The national competition aims to inspire year nine and 10 students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics by immersing them in fun, hands-on activities. And the staff were baracking like it was an AFL Grand Final.
"We were all shouting and screaming," said Rebekah Peters, the school's communications manager.
"It was awesome."
The non-traditional form of school communication seems to have worked, too: the team came first in the bridge challenge, a result which rocketed them to a third overall finish in the national competition from a total field of 809 other schools.
In Sydney, the group of 31 LCS students represented Tasmanian in three distinct sub-competitions at the national finals: the bridge challenge, an eco habitat challenge and "hover frenzy".
Each sub-challenge tasked groups of students with differing goals, either constructing a lightweight bridge built to withstand the most weight, designing and building an environmentally sound home, or building a plane out of balsa wood.
The challenges were each scored, with the final points tally for LCS sending them to the third place podium finish.
"Thinking we're top three in Australia, it doesn't feel real," said Ashlea Rowlands, a year 10 student who competed in the challenge.
The LCS team was awarded a plaque for their efforts - and, of course, bragging rights - but science teacher Brent Jose said what was most important was the agency and leadership skills it provided for the students.
"It gives them autonomy and confidence," Mr Jose said.
"It opens up doors for students to see science as something bigger than what they're often told in school."
