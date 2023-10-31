Six-year dream a reality as Diggers field first TCL Female Boom side

A long-time dream will come to fruition on Wednesday, with Diggers Cricket Club playing their first TCL Female Boom match.
Joining the division two competition, the Hagley-based side will host Trevallyn Gold, last year's premiers.
"If we win, that's great, but if the team does 100 per cent and the best they can do - I'm happy with that," coach Louise Davie said.
"I'm putting no pressure on the players whatsoever and I think that's what makes the team gel a lot better, they're all starting to put their head up and worry about the next ball instead of thinking that they've done wrong.
"I don't want them thinking they've done wrong or anything like that because there are always other balls."
The team features four players who have never played cricket before, with Davie having plenty of experience to share with the rest of them.
She has played six seasons with the club's men's sides previously before playing with Hadspen in the Female Boom competition.
"Six years ago, [club secretary] Sarah [Crawford] and I were going to do it and then she ended up getting pregnant, so it's been a long process," Davie said.
"We're in a time at the moment where we've got a whole heap of girls that are keen to play and a whole heap of new players.
"It was looking like a pipe dream there for a while that wasn't going to make reality but now it has and I couldn't be happier."
Crawford, who has been involved with the club for 10 years, is one of the players getting ready to be a part of her first game of cricket.
"I'm nervous, because my husband plays for the Diggers and everyone's like 'you're a Crawford, you've got to be good'," she said with a smile.
Teammate Megan Duhig is in her first year at the Diggers but has played cricket previously, returning this season after undergoing cancer treatment.
"I ran into Lou at the supermarket and told her I was coming back to cricket and found an opportunity to join the Diggers and I couldn't ask for a more welcoming club," she said.
"We're not going out for the win, we're going out to learn a bit of skills and have fun."
The Diggers' inclusion into the competition keeps the number of teams at 11, with Evandale Panthers' women's team dropping out this season.
That change means five teams - Trevallyn Blue, Bracknell, ACL, Longford and Hadspen - are in division one, with George Town, Legana, Diggers, Trevallyn Gold, Beauty Point and Beaconsfield making up division two.
Trevallyn achieved a historic double last season, winning both titles by defeating Western Tiers (the former amalgamation between Bracknell and Cressy) and Beauty Point.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.