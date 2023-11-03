Grindelwald residents opposed to planned telecommunications tower

Several Grindelwald residents have raised concerns over a proposed telecommunications tower, which would be built in close proximity to houses.
The tower, proposed at 26 Skyline Avenue, would stand 43 metres tall and provide 3G and 4G Optus mobile coverage to the area.
One resident, Kirsten Lane, said many residents were not happy about it.
"It's going to obstruct the views with this big metal tower above the trees; we fought it on the planning development and took it to the Council, but they put it through anyway," Ms Lane said.
"A lot of people in the community say we need better reception, but it's not being built near any of their houses."
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said Council had a responsibility when sitting as the planning authority to assess all development applications against the provisions of the Tasmanian Planning Scheme.
"In this instance, the telecommunications tower at Grindelwald is fully compliant with the scheme," Cr Holmdahl said.
"Grindelwald has long had issues with mobile phone coverage, which adversely impacts residents and businesses in the area.
"The proposed tower will go a long way to addressing many of those concerns."
The Grindelwald Swiss Village is a popular tourist attraction in Northern Tasmania, but Ms Lane said she felt the council was "more concerned about how tourists feel than the residents."
Along with obscured views, residents raised concerns over health and the tower's height, which would stand 13 metres taller than the regulated height of 30 metres.
Cr Holmdahl said under the planning scheme there was no minimum or maximum distance requirement between a telecommunications tower and a residence.
"The proposed tower will be located some 130 metres from the nearest house and has been designed to sit as low as practically possible in the skyline - near the bottom of a gully - while remaining high enough to still remain fully functional," she said.
"The environmental report lodged with the application clearly showed that emissions from the tower are well within the limits set down by the regulatory body, the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency.
"The Grindelwald tower will operate at just 0.6 per cent capacity - 163 times less than what is considered safe to humans."
Cr Holmdahl said noise emissions from the tower would also be limited to the cooling fans on an equipment cabinet, and emit noise "comparable to a household air conditioning unit."
"As is the case with all telecommunications towers in Australia, the ARPANSA and the Australian Communications and Media Authority will continue to monitor and regulate emissions produced from the tower into the future," Cr Holmdahl said.
Ms Lane said she believed there could be a "much better site" for the tower.
"There's a lot of people who don't want it to go in; there's lots of vacant spaces not next to people's houses," she said.
An Optus spokesperson said their ongoing investment in the towers ensured they were able to "continue to deliver great connectivity and coverage to all customers."
"Optus has worked closely with the local council to ensure all guidelines have been followed."
