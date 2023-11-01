The Examiner
Pitch in for animals in pain: $2 million wildlife hospital plan

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated November 1 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:25am
A Tasmanian wildlife rescue service is calling for donations to fund a new $2 million multi-purpose animal hospital Pictures: Supplied
A state-wide Tasmanian wildlife service wants to build a bigger and better hospital and rehabilitation facility to help the thousands of animals that are brought to them for assistance.

