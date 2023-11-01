Pitch in for animals in pain: $2 million wildlife hospital plan

A state-wide Tasmanian wildlife service wants to build a bigger and better hospital and rehabilitation facility to help the thousands of animals that are brought to them for assistance.
The service runs a wildlife hospital at the Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary, in the state's south, and helps more than 15,000 animals a year.
It has embarked on a $1 million dollar fundraising campaign that, if reached, will be matched by an anonymous donor.
The $2 million funding will be used to build a best-practice specialist animal hospital, set to include a sterile surgery, an intensive care unit for animals in critical condition, a recovery room, a quarantine section for animals with potentially infectious diseases and an area for critical care and rescue coordination.
It is hoped the veterinary hospital could open for longer hours to allow for wildlife with painful injuries to be seen sooner.
Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary director Greg Irons said the multi-purpose facility will allow the service to operate successfully into the next decade, as the number of animals needing assistance continues to rise.
He said 95 per cent of the animals brought to the hospital arrive as a result of human impact, at a cost to the service of more than $1.6 million a year.
"When people think of Tasmania they think of our incredible wilderness, they think of our wildlife...It is really important that we don't just appreciate them and say how lucky we are to have them, but that we are here to help," Mr Irons said.
"Thousands of people have called us to help them in a wildlife crisis over the years," he said.
"Now we are asking everyone that has asked us for help or appreciated the work we do to give a bit back and help become a part of history."
The "ambitious" fundraising target is part of a Pozible campaign titled Project RECAP: Advancing Wildlife Rehabilitation Capacity for 10 years.
