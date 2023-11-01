Tourism springs back for the new season after slow winter period

The end of winter has benefitted Northern Tasmania the most after accommodation bookings surged in September.
The Tasmanian Hospitality Association's hotel occupancy report for September showed northern accommodation providers enjoyed a jump of more than 15 per cent occupancy compared to August.
Launceston had turned into a hub of arts and culture for Junction Arts Festival during September, which drew visitors from near and far with 90 per cent of tickets sold to events before doors opened.
The THA report found 70.71 per cent of accommodation was booked for the North, while the south and north-west had 78.97 and 51.88 per cent respectively.
Overall, Tasmania reported 70.34 per cent of available rooms across the state were filled, which is the first month greater than 70 per cent since March.
THA chief executive Steve Old said the industry had experienced its traditional mid-year lull, which saw a return to pre-pandemic levels.
He said the drop was due to factors such as rising living costs and pent-up demand for overseas travel.
"The spring surge is a welcome sign for operators as the build up to summer begins," Mr Old said.
The occupancy report separated the North from the East Coast for the first time. It found 52.79 per cent of rooms in the region had been booked during September.
Freycinet Lodge general manager Trent Thompson said September had been steady and said it was probably about normal overal.
"But what we've got on our books for Q3 (January, February, March) is above and beyond what we did last year," Mr Thompson said.
"We've already got that booked in, so that's strong for us.
"And between now and December, it's looking really steady."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.