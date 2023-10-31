Book on rescued joey tells of Tasmania's roadkill attitude problem

Tasmania is known for it's abundance of unique wildlife, but unfortunately, it also wears the crown of Australia's roadkill capital.
On her travels through Tasmania with Bunji, a joey that was rescued after its mother was killed by a car, Brinkley Davies saw the extremes of roadkill firsthand and recounted the experience as "astounding and horrible."
It partly inspired her new book Saving Bunji, which tells the story of her travels with the little joey through Australia and her passion to change attitudes towards roadkill and conservation.
"I lived in Tassie for almost two years and I loved it, but I was so shocked at how much wildlife gets hit; probably more than I've ever seen in my whole life."
Research indicates an estimated 32 animals die every hour on Tasmanian roads, while the state's native roadkill tally reaches 500,000 annually, killing marsupials, birds and reptiles.
While living in Tasmania, Ms Davies felt moved to work in wildlife care because roadkill became an everyday occurrence.
She said she was "shocked" at the lack of care for wildlife, especially in rural regions.
"Some of the roads that I used to take, especially in the North East; some mornings there's three wombats hit and everyone's just driving past," Ms Davies said.
"That just that baffles me, how you can just drive past something in need.
While the death toll remains high, Ms Davies said a change in attitudes was still possible with more education and awareness.
"I think first and foremost just be aware of the crucial times that wildlife is out, especially at night time in Tasmania," she said.
"Everything's out and about; wombats are crossing roads, all the different wallabies and marsupials are feeding in the paddocks and also crossing the roads.
She encouraged everyone to educate themselves on how to help an animal if found injured.
"Take one or two minutes to pull over and help something that's been hit because more often than not, it's got a joey in the pouch," she said.
"In Tassie you've got Bonorong who have an amazing response centre that can be called anytime to guide you over the phone on how to help.
"It's just acknowledging the fact that in Tasmania you're living alongside such amazing natural landscapes and habitats; we have to share the land."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.