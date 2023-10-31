The Examinersport
Just A Tribute seeking to maintain the winning ways for White

By Colin McNiff
October 31 2023 - 1:18pm
Just A Tribute winning in Hobart last year. Picture by Peter Staples
Fresh from a 10-day break in Hawaii, trainer Gary White is hoping to offset the holiday expenses with the small team he is taking to Launceston on Wednesday night.

