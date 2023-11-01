I HAVE twice visited Launceston in recent days and on each occasion have been confronted with a mind-blowingly complicated process for obtaining a parking permit. On both occasions I was pressed for time and so was unable to process the instructions in the time I had available. Therefore, I was forced to run the gauntlet and risk incurring a fine. Fortunately, I was lucky this time and no fine eventuated. My question is this: Why do Launceston Council or one of their agents need to know my registration number? This is not information that I am prepared to provide. It is a question of privacy. I do not want someone knowing every time I park my vehicle. I have visited Launceston many times in the past and never encountered this degree of complexity when parking. In fact, it was comparatively straight forward.