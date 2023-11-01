I HAVE twice visited Launceston in recent days and on each occasion have been confronted with a mind-blowingly complicated process for obtaining a parking permit. On both occasions I was pressed for time and so was unable to process the instructions in the time I had available. Therefore, I was forced to run the gauntlet and risk incurring a fine. Fortunately, I was lucky this time and no fine eventuated. My question is this: Why do Launceston Council or one of their agents need to know my registration number? This is not information that I am prepared to provide. It is a question of privacy. I do not want someone knowing every time I park my vehicle. I have visited Launceston many times in the past and never encountered this degree of complexity when parking. In fact, it was comparatively straight forward.
Is this a case of bureaucracy gone mad or is it a desire to know everyone's movements?
John Fry, Port Sorell
AS THE ninth CoViD Wave grows, NSW Health's latest messaging doesn't say "wear masks", but says "be kind to people around you who choose to wear a mask" (i.e. please don't be beastly to the people who wear masks), like they're anxiously wringing their hands and begging the bully not to beat the spotty kid.
This is what passes for public health in 2023. They should be normalising mask wearing, not positioning it as something others should try to accept if people are doing it.
James Newton, Newstead
THE University of Tasmania is to be congratulated for the continuance of the public lecture series conducted at Burnie, Launceston and Hobart campuses.
One discussion forum, titled "The State of the Arts: The Value of the Cultural Economy in Tasmania", was an interesting forum, where the new Minister for the Arts, Madeleine Ogilvie seemed to confuse introduction with portfolio application.
The discussion seemed to be destined for a lower-middle class "echo-chamber" of timid agreement until Gabrielle, a member of the public made a pertinent statement with her concern as a musician that inadequate payments for musicians to live with dignity, juxtaposed with a hospitality industry, in particular the THA, was supported during and post COVID, whereas musicians were abandoned by government during COVID, but traditionally are the first to support major disaster appeals such as fire and flood, without surprisingly, being supported by the two relevant unions.
Congratulations to Gabrielle for her stoic, determined and strong defence for equity and equality in the hospitality and entertainment industry.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
I AM here from Canada visiting family and I always look forward to reading your newspaper. I find it very informative and well laid out. Back home I barely read the headlines of my local paper. Keep up the excellent coverage. Cheers!
MaryEllen Keeling, Riverside
AS A keen recreational fisher, I, like many, am saddened by the severe cuts to our sand flathead bag limits. That said, I reluctantly accept that these steps are necessary for the long term sustainability of the species.
If there is to be any finger pointing in this space as to who is to blame for this situation, my view is it should be firmly pointed at both the state government and opposition for their continued inaction over at least the past ten years that sustainability concerns have been raised.
There has simply been no appetite by either party to fully value the economic worth that a robust and well managed recreational fishery adds to our island state.
As one who pursues policy from both major parties prior to any state election, personal experience has taught me that anything put forward at this time is little more than a last minute rehash of previously promised infrastructure along with undertakings there will be no introduction of a saltwater rod and line licence. The addition of significant funding to go towards improved fishery sustainability is often minimal, if at all. I will now watch on with interest this summer to see if these bag limit cuts affect tourism townships such as Swansea given its flathead fishery is a major drawcard to that particular area.
Will five fish per person still be deemed as a strong incentive to travel there or will it be viewed as now being financially unviable? Time will tell.
Todd Lambert, Devon Hills
