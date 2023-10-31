Drunken footy club shirtfront results in trouble for apprentice carpenter

A George Town man reacted badly when he heard that a drink had been poured over his girlfriend at footy club cocktail evening, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Lachlan Scott Mason, 23, pleaded guilty to a count of assaulting Seth Taylor on July 9 2022.
Police prosecutor Brad Collins said there was some animosity between Mason and Mr Taylor.
He said that about 11.40pm the complainant was standing in a group at the foot of a ramp which exited from football clubrooms.
"The defendant ran outside along the ramp towards the complainant," he said.
"As he approached the complainant he raised his arm and made contact with him.
Mr Collins said Mason's momentum caused Mr Taylor to fall forward and strike his head on a post causing brief loss of consciousness.
"He landed on top of the complainant but he was pulled off and the defendant and complainant left the scene separately," Mr Collins said.
He suffered lacerations to the face and back of the head bruising to the left eye and neck pain.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said Mason was a player with the George Town Football Club and consumed alcohol to excess at a function.
She said there was prior animosity between the complainant's sister and the defendant's girlfriend.
"[the defendants girlfriend] had an entire vodka cruiser tipped over her although it was not seen by the defendant," Ms McCracken said.
"She was saturated, crying and upset and when he finds out he goes to find the complainant.
"He sees him at the bottom of the ramp and runs toward him but goes faster than expected and bowls him over.
"He did not punch him to the head but takes him out going too fast."
Ms McCracken said that he was there for a confrontation but the knocking to ground was not intentional.
She said he was quite drunk at the time and he was running.
She said that following the assault Mason had received horrible text messages, his car damaged and his house and car were egged.
"The gossip was toxic and got out of control," she said.
He was suspended for two football matches but had ceased playing for the club.
Mason, an apprentice carpenter, had no prior convictions.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said the incident was a result of Mason's recklessness due to his level of intoxication.
Although having Mason assessed for community service Mr Stanton said that the seriousness of the offence could be marked by a fine.
He convicted him of assault and fined him $1500.
