The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Disability support workers provide a vital and valued service to Tasmanians

By Honni Pitt
November 1 2023 - 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Honni Pitt ST Giles CEO. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Honni Pitt ST Giles CEO. Picture by Paul Scambler.

When St.Giles held its recent 85th reunion, a substantial number of those who attended were retired disability support workers. Support workers form a large part of the St Giles team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.