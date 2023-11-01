Disability support workers provide a vital and valued service to Tasmanians

When St.Giles held its recent 85th reunion, a substantial number of those who attended were retired disability support workers. Support workers form a large part of the St Giles team.
For 85 years, St.Giles disability support workers have assisted some of Tasmania's most vulnerable and severely disabled adults and children with their day to day living.
Disability organisations like St.Giles pay their support workers above the Social, Community, Home Care and Disability Services Industry Award or, SCHADS.
Why?
The SCHADS award pays the bare minimum.
Many years ago, St.Giles negotiated an enterprise agreement with its support workforce approved by the Fair Work Commission based on what is ``fair and reasonable''.
St. Giles isn't the only disability provider who has an enterprise agreement which pays above the minimum award; the majority of disability service providers do so.
Service providers have called for changes to funding models to ensure they are funded to pay their staff a fair and reasonable wage. Until such changes are made, providers like St.Giles are subsidising the difference between the funding received to pay employees and the amount actually paid.
Sector modelling shows the money paid to sector by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) has consistently tracked below paying the actual cost of wages for disability support workers since 2019.
So that means, for almost four years the cost of employing a worker to support a NDIS participant has been higher than the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) assumes in its pricing.
So consider this -
Disability support workers are part of the care economy. They provide a vital and valued service, supporting the most vulnerable. People with a disability deserve the best quality of care and therefore quality of care and service provision should be paramount.
Now ask yourself -
How do providers ensure they deliver the highest quality of care at the highest standard when they're funded to pay disability support workers the bare minimum?
Shouldn't the funding model that underpins the NDIS reflect the value and quality of their service?
This is why St.Giles is actively engaging with the NDIS review commission to ensure that meaningful change is made.
Honni Pitt is St Giles' Chief Executive
