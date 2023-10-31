Flown the coop: budgie-keeping society's trailer, display equipment stolen

Members of a North Tasmanian community group received a "major kick in the guts" after a trailer worth thousands of dollars was stolen.
The trailer, owned by the Northern Tasmanian Budgerigar Society, was stolen some time between October 25 and October 27, and secretary Peter Kross said it and its contents was worth at least $25,000.
Mr Kross said replacing it would strain the organisation's finances, however it was not just about the money.
"One of our club members has done a lot of work on this trailer," he said.
"Reskinned it, made it look like it was worth a million bucks. That's probably why it was more attractive compared to 12 months ago."
The trailer contained staging equipment, used by the society to display their birds at shows, which Mr Kross said was still fairly new.
He said it was likely the alleged thieves had probably not got what they had bargained for.
"I'm sure whoever it was thought they were getting some tradie's toolkit," Mr Kross said.
"Or BMX bikes, or motorbikes, or go-karts or something along those lines, only to find black metal framework in there, with a funny little step and some gloves."
The trailer was stolen from Catherine Street, Longford, and is a white, composite-clad aluminium dual-axle box trailer, with white Sunraysia rims and registration number XT1797.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson confirmed the theft had been reported, and urged anybody with information to contact police on 131 444 and quote OR726530.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.