The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Flown the coop: budgie-keeping society's trailer, display equipment stolen

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
November 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of a North Tasmanian community group received a "major kick in the guts" after a trailer worth thousands of dollars was stolen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.