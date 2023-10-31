Rules show doctors should have reported death to coroner in 2018

Tasmanian health practitioners should have reported the 2018 death of Marjorie Harwood to the coroner, according to the state's legal guidelines on reportable deaths.
Laws state that unexpected and unnatural deaths should be reported to the coroner, with current coronial guidelines suggesting that suicides fall into this reportable category.
This month Marjorie's mother applied to the Tasmanian Coroner for an inquest, believing the circumstances surrounding the death are worthy of investigation.
Marjorie, a transgender woman, died in 2018 from renal failure after refusing dialysis, knowing that if she stopped treatment that she would die.
A Magistrates Court spokesperson said the Chief Coroner had received the application and was considering it.
"Where evidence is supplied to a coroner asserting that a particular death should be investigated by the coroner, the coroner is required to decide whether he or she has jurisdiction to investigate the death," they said.
"The coroner only has jurisdiction to investigate if it appears to the coroner that the death is or may be a reportable death."
Tasmanian Prisoners Legal Service chairman Greg Barnes said the service supported an inquest into Marjorie's death.
Mr Barnes said there were underlying issues of transgender discrimination across the entire situation.
He said the case gave rise to a host of issues regarding transgender prison rights that were arising in systems across Australia and the world.
This includes transgender deaths in custody and higher rates of physical and sexual assault against transpeople,
"One of the beauties of the coronial system is that the coroner can look at issues systemically, and make recommendations about the future, and we think that it is worthwhile in this case," Mr Barnes said
"We need to make sure that there are standards and protocols in place that protect transgender prisoners, that respect their human rights and also protect them from harm," he said.
"We also need to make sure that amongst prisoner staff there is good education and understanding of the needs of transgender prisoners, but also to keep all prisoners safe generally."
Marjorie died in hospital after refusing medical treatment for a kidney condition that indirectly arose as a result of a gang rape against her in prison the previous year.
Her mother said Marjorie was scared of getting another prison sentence and chose to refuse treatment rather than returning to jail.
The case gives rise to a question: why was the death not reported by doctors in 2018?
Three months after Marjorie died Rosemary's then-lawyer did submit an inquest to the coroner to investigate the death.
When the coroner asked for further evidence to make its decision on whether it was a reportable death, Rosemary could not afford further legal representation and could not proceed with the coroner's request.
The justice department website refers to situations where deaths are 'reportable' to the Coroner, as set out by legislation.
Doctors are regularly required to make a decision on whether to report a death to the coroner, or write up a medical certificate for cause of death.
A specific section within the Coroner's Court offers guidance to medical practitioners when considering when to report a death to the coroner.
This suggests that medical practitioners should ask questions such as:
It states:
"If you answer 'yes' to any of the following questions, the death is reportable".
When the Magistrates Court spokesperson was asked whether hospitals and police are involved in reporting suicide deaths to the coroner, they confirmed that these institutions are involved in the coronial inquest reporting process.
"Tasmanian hospitals and Tasmania Police are familiar with the coronial jurisdiction and regularly report deaths to the coroner that appear reportable."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.