The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

A 'unique' career from the Australian Maritime College is on the horizon

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
October 31 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new career path on the waves will be available from the Australian Maritime College (AMC) in 2025, after a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.