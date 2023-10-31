A 'unique' career from the Australian Maritime College is on the horizon

A new career path on the waves will be available from the Australian Maritime College (AMC) in 2025, after a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on Tuesday.
Amid a shortage of hydrographic surveyors in Australia, the AMC will be offering the course in partnership with international geoscience surveying company Fugro, teaching would-be surveyors how to create maps of seafloors.
Fugro marine global training manager Wayne Reynolds said throughout his career as a surveyor, he'd worked in 37 countries around the world.
"I've seen screaming storms and glorious sunsets; I would recommend it as a career for somebody who enjoys a little bit of adventure in their job," Mr Reynolds said.
"I've had some absolutely amazing experiences met incredible people."
Currently, to become certified as a category-A hydrographic surveyor, students must travel as far as the UK or India.
With the signing of the MOU, the Newnham campus will be the first in Australia to teach the category-A course.
Mr Reynolds said there was a significant need for more surveyors, who are critical when it came to making nautical charts.
"Somewhere in the region of 22 to 25 per cent of oceans globally have been mapped to modern standards," Mr Reynolds said.
"There's a significant portion of our planet that we actually know very little about; it's one of the UN goals to work towards mapping the entire ocean by 2030.
"Obviously there's a whole lot of climate resilience and science wrapped into that, but to do that job, we need the people who know what they're doing."
AMC manager of defence and autonomous systems Chris White said they wanted to attract year 12 leavers students to the course, as well as the wider industry.
"You're catering to people coming out of year 12 that could do the category-A course, or you could be catering for someone who's been in the industry for a number of years and is then coming to advance their skills," Mr White said.
AMC president Mal Wise said the opportunity to partner with a global leader in hydrography and geospatial science was a "fantastic opportunity."
"It fits perfectly within our broader focus on the maritime industry and looking at opportunities into the future about how we might grow what we provide our students," Mr Wise said.
He said they were aiming to get the course up and running in 2025.
"It's a fairly big body of work and needs to be accredited appropriately by the appropriate organisation, but we think 2025 is a reasonable endpoint."
