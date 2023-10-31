The Examiner
khConcern about abuse perpetrators in state service prompts calls for probe

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 31 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 1:58pm
Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the government has already responded to concerns over individuals the Commission was unable to make adverse findings against. File picture
The government has failed to properly investigate concerns that certain state laws blocked the Commission of Inquiry from making adverse findings against 22 state service employees, potentially leaving perpetrators who helped cover up sexual abuse in place, Labor and Greens said in parliament on Tuesday.

