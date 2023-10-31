Business awards serve up an 18th birthday to remember for one winner

Libby Callinan had an 18th birthday to remember after taking out a top gong at the George Town Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.
Miss Callinan won the excellence by an individual in customer service alongside Dino's Takeaway and Milkbar's Alexandra Lockwood.
"When I got the phone call to say I was nominated for the award I couldn't believe it," Miss Callinan said.
"It was definitely a shock to the system. It means a lot that people recognise me and my hard work."
The Port Dalrymple grade 12 student works at T'N'T Fresh It Up Cafe and Low Head Penguin Tours.
She said it wasn't hard to put customers first, particularly if she recognised they needed a bit more support.
Miss Callinan said she would be sticking with customer service in the future.
"I love dealing with customers and trying my hardest to improve their day as much as I can," she said.
The Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards drew around 80 guests and recognised a diverse range of businesses in the municipality.
Miss Callinan said the awards night was an amazing event and atmosphere.
"To see everyone winning awards and being really proud of their business was really good," she said.
George Town Chamber of Commerce president James Cameron said it was a great night and it was outstanding to see many young people winning awards.
There were 12 category winners announced, which included the Adam Meeson Memorial Encouragement Award.
His daughter, Ruby, spoke on the memorial award and was accompanied by her mother Mandi.
Ben Laughren received the award as someone the judges believed deserved encouragement. He runs Taxmania, which is a family business, and conducts courses to help small businesses plan their future and hone their skills through Neighbourhood House.
The awards major sponsors were Bell Bay Aluminium and Liberty Bell Bay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.