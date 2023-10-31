The Examiner
Business awards serve up an 18th birthday to remember for one winner

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
November 1 2023 - 4:30am
Libby Callinan had an 18th birthday to remember after taking out a top gong at the George Town Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

