Impressive games blast Smith, Manktelow into player-of-the-year lead

The Examiner's TCL player of the year award has its first multiple-time vote-getters.
Trevallyn's Daniel Smith and Evandale Panthers' Jonty Manktelow have backed up their round one and two performances respectively with strong showings in round three to sit atop the league's standings.
Smith's unbeaten 71 from 32 balls and 4-42 from eight overs claimed two votes and Manktelow's 96 from 91 took one.
However, the week's best performance was Longford's Hamad Shah, who carried his bat for an unbeaten 118 - the competition's first century of the year.
Hamad Shah (Longford)
One of the Tigers' new recruits this season, Shah showed his class and announced himself to the competition with the league's highest score so far.
Daniel Smith (Trevallyn)
A PGA professional on the golf course, it is no surprise that Smith can hit a cricket ball. He did so in devastating fashion against Legana, having already taken four wickets earlier in the game.
Jonty Manktelow (Evandale Panthers, captain)
Manktelow is going the right way to defending his Jason Savage Medal, having already scored 227 runs at an average of 113.5.
Richard Howe (Longford)
Howe was an impressive partner for Shah during the opener's century and was reliable with the ball as all of the Tigers' bowlers claimed at least a wicket.
Nikhil Bhatkar (Evandale Panthers, wicket-keeper)
Bhatkar is fast becoming arguably the competition's best recruit. Since coming over from Launceston he's produced scores of 63, 10 and this weekend's 82, while he was also prolific behind the stumps in their win over Hadspen.
Ethan Conway (Hadspen)
Chieftains skipper Ethan Conway was their shining light, comfortably the side's highest scorer while producing the runs at a strong strike-rate.
Troy Huggins (ACL)
Placed further down the order due to his strong bowling performance, the Bluebacks' captain-coach took top and middle-order wickets to be the round's best bowler.
Sean Barry (Trevallyn)
Making an impact in a short amount of time, Trevallyn's stand-in skipper went through the Durhams' middle-to-lower order and put a stamp on the contest.
Jayden Last (Hadspen)
One of Hadspen's new recruits, Last took three wickets in nine balls at the back-end of Evandale's innings, having taken a wicket in each game of the season so far.
Harwinder Singh Banghu (Evandale Panthers)
Bowling alongside McLean, Banghu made sure that Hadspen did not produce a lower-order fightback and confirmed the Panthers' third win.
Sam McLean (Evandale Panthers)
McLean has featured in the team of the week three times and is leading the competition's wicket-taking, a phenomenal effort as a spinner.
