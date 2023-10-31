Want to find out what it's like inside a Tasmanian Hydro station?

"Everybody has a connection to what we do," Christa-Lee Johnstone said as she guided more than 170 people through Hydro Tasmania's Tribute Power Station.
"As soon as you turn the kettle on in the morning, that's us."
Ms Johnstone, a Hydro Tasmania West Coast maintenance assistant, was one of a number of guides in charge of the return of the Hydro's public open days.
After roughly three years in the wilderness - having been suspended during the pandemic - the public open days returned on Saturday, October 29, with a full capacity crowd eager to take a peek behind the curtain.
"Unless you get down there and have a look, you don't realise the scope and the amount of work that goes in there," said Christopher Walker, an attendee.
"I think everyone has got a big kid inside them; we just love big machines and tunnels and stuff like that."
At the Tribute Power Station, which was commissioned in 1994, the guests witnessed first-hand how the state's water is turned into clean electricity, asked questions of their tour guides.
"The guys on the tour were very, very knowledgeable and we had a great time," said Scott Bakes, another attendee.
"They're just marvellous things, the size of them, the time it takes to build them. These guys are so passionate about what they're doing."
They also enjoyed what was a "first of many" more open days to come.
"The success of this weekend's open day shows how passionate and proud Tasmanians are of their hydro history," said Rachel Johnson, Hydro Tasmania's acting executive general manager of people, culture and engagement,
"Now they've officially restarted, we'll look to do more, in different locations around the state."
Hydro Tasmania open day tickets are free, but spaces are limited, and more information can be found on upcoming events on the business' quarterly The Spill newsletter.
