The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Want to find out what it's like inside a Tasmanian Hydro station?

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
November 1 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hydro Tasmania has brought back its open days for the first time in three years. Picture supplied
Hydro Tasmania has brought back its open days for the first time in three years. Picture supplied

"Everybody has a connection to what we do," Christa-Lee Johnstone said as she guided more than 170 people through Hydro Tasmania's Tribute Power Station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.