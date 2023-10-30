One-eyed farm dog works harder than the humans

A Northern Tasmanian farm dog who is blind in one eye is an international working dog winner.
Working dogs from Australia and New Zealand were tracked with special collars for the Cobber Challenge, which measured their distances and speeds across 21 days on farm.
From the 11 shortlisted dogs, a three-year-old Kelpie Earl was awarded top dog of the challenge, running a total of 1,343 kilometres during a busy lambing period.
His owner Alex Johns, who runs 50,000 sheep and 4,500 cattle on his Fingal farm, said farms could not run without working dogs, which are instrumental to farm life.
Mr Johns said the dogs were usually busier than the humans, starting at 7.30 am and working until 5pm, with an hour for lunch.
"It is hard to put a price on how good a working dog is. We need them. We have less people working for us now, so we need more dogs doing they work they won't do," Mr Johns said.
"Earl will come with me most days...chasing cows, sheep, drafting in the shearing shed. The dogs are doing all sorts. They are quite busy, they do more than what we do, that is for sure."
Mr Johns said Earl had the right temperament for busy farm life, which no doubt went a long way towards winning the Cobber Challenge.
"He is quick, easy to control, loves the paddock, that is where he gets most of his kilometres, and he loves to run...he is blind in one eye, so he does pretty well," Mr Johns said.
"They put in so much effort for so little reward, they only need a bit of food, water, and a bit of love."
Mr Johns said he was proud of Earl's achievement and happy with the win, which saw his farm receive a Pandara Kelpie puppy as part of the prize.
"His quality of work is top notch...I'm so proud to see him come out on top and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome another addition to my working dog team."
