Push for minimum jail terms for child sexual abuse

The state government will once again push for minimum mandatory sentences for sex crimes against children.
Attorney-General Guy Barnett has announced that the government will introduce a bill to parliament that will impose jail terms of two, three and four years for a range of sexual offences against people under the age of 18.
If passed by parliament, perpetrators will receive:
Mr Barnett said sexual offences against children were abhorrent and victim-survivors, with the broader Tasmanian community in general, demanded appropriate sentences for those that committed these offences.
"We've heard from victim-survivors and we understand their despair at some of the sentences handed out to child sexual offenders," he said.
"We've listened and this bill is about giving them a voice."
The new bill will replace a similar bill for minimum mandatory sentences for child sex crimes tabled by former attorney-general Elise Archer last year.
Minimum mandatory sentences have twice been rejected by parliament during the Liberals' time in government.
Mr Barnett said the new bill would give courts the discretion to decide against a mandatory sentence if they believed it to be unjust, though reasoning would need to be provided.
Beyond Abuse chief executive Steve Fisher said this new bill provided a good balance between community expectations and judicial discretion.
