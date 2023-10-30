Man charged after destroying windows in 'deliberate act of vandalism'

A 28-year-old Newnham man will face court in December after allegedly smashing several windows at a Launceston business with a hammer.
The incident happened about 4.30pm on Monday, October 30 while staff were still working at the Bushby Property Group office on Cimitiere Street.
The damage to several large plate glass windows and a glass electric door, which left glass scattered across the footpath was estimated by police to be about $80,000.
Nobody was physically injured in the incident according to police, who said it was a "deliberate act of vandalism" by the man.
Investigators believe it was an isolated incident, and the man was known to staff at the real estate agency.
The man was charged that night and bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court in December.
Anybody with footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 6777 3945 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
