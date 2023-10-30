Witness says man with hammer smashed real estate agent's office windows

A Cimitiere Street real estate agent has had its front office smashed, scattering glass over the footpath and beyond.
Police were on the scene talking with staff from The Bushby Property Group office after the attack on its office.
A witness who did not want to be named said a man with a hammer attacked the office.
Police say they are gathering information and will comment when more is known.
The agency is an award-winning real estate agency in Launceston that has offered its professional services for more than 100 years.
