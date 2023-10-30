The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian power bills to soon receive a new credit payment

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 31 2023 - 9:36am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All Tasmanian households will receive a small credit on their bill soon due to a $105 million payment from Hydro Tasmania to the government.
All Tasmanian households will receive a small credit on their bill soon due to a $105 million payment from Hydro Tasmania to the government.

Tasmanian households will receive an estimated $30 credit on their power bill this financial year after Hydro Tasmania pays a $105 million dividend to the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.