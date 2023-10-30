Tasmanian power bills to soon receive a new credit payment

Tasmanian households will receive an estimated $30 credit on their power bill this financial year after Hydro Tasmania pays a $105 million dividend to the state government.
The credit will appear on bills this financial year as part of the government's renewable energy dividend scheme.
Under the scheme, household power bills receive a credit when Hydro paid the government a dividend of more than $90 million.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said as Hydro would pay a $105 million dividend, $7.5 million would be distributed to households as a renewable energy dividend.
"As a result, every Tasmanian household will this year receive a credit of around $30 on their power bills, above and beyond any concessions they already receive," he said.
Energy Minister Nick Duigan said with annual electricity concessions, the National Energy Bill Relief Rebate and the renewable energy dividend, Tasmanians received $104.5 million in electricity price relief this year.
A report recently released by the state's economic regulator states a Tasmanian residential customer with a typical consumption level of 8028 kWh will pay an annual bill of $2414 this year.
Labor's energy spokesman Dean Winter described the rebate as measly.
"A recent St Vincent De Paul report revealed that Tasmanians would be facing power bills that are up to $265 a year higher in 2023 than they were in 2022," he said.
"To only give Tasmanian households $30 each when the Liberals have made an extra $100 million profit selling Tasmanian made power to Tasmanians shows just how out of touch Premier Jeremy Rockliff is."
