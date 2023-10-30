Lizelle Lee heroics lead Hobart Hurricanes to second-straight victory

The Hobart Hurricanes are beginning to build some nice momentum in WBBL09 after claiming a relatively comfortable win against the fast-finishing Sydney Thunder.
Recording their first win against the Adelaide Strikers on Friday night, the Hurricanes got over the line by 24 runs at Launceston's UTAS Stadium on Monday night to bring their record to 2-2.
The win was spearheaded by 'keeper-batter Lizelle Lee who rode her luck to produce a match-winning 91 runs.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the power opening duo of Lee and Elyse Villani began their attack in the second over against Sam Bates, with skipper Villani smashing two fours through the leg-side.
The right-hander's third boundary came the next over when Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu dropped her off-break short of a good length.
With the Thunder dragging the scoring rate back to around five an over, Villani had a stroke of luck when her off-drive found the edge, but went just wide of the wicket-keeper and through for four.
Struggling for timing at eight off 13 balls, Lee looked to get her innings going when she nailed a slog-sweep off Heather Knight.
Controversy struck the following ball when Lee was stumped while out of her crease, but was not given out by the square-leg umpire - there was also a suggestion the former South African representative edged the ball through to the 'keeper, but that was not given either.
She took full advantage of her fortune against Knight, hitting the final ball of the over for a boundary past deep backward-square.
Lee brought up the 50-run partnership in the eighth over, with the pair already having produced the highest stand for the Hurricanes so far in WBBL09.
Young seam-bowler Ebony Hoskin eventually struck the first blow for the visitors, dismissing Villani for 40 off 34 after she edged her ramp shot into leg-stump.
With the 68-run partnership the second-highest opening stand in the Hurricanes' WBBL history, Lee looked to build on the platform she had helped create.
Some powerful hits, including a glorious lofted cover-drive, brought the former Protea nearer to her half-century, before the return of Marizanne Kapp brought new batter Bryony Smith undone for just five runs.
That wouldn't stop Lee though, who brought up her first Twenty20 50 in 18 innings off 34 balls when she played a late cut past third-man.
In a recurring theme of the innings, the Thunder were costly at the start of their overs, with Athapaththu being hit for consecutive boundaries, this time from the aggressive Heather Graham.
The first six of the innings came off the bat of Lee when facing her fellow South African Kapp, with the full ball slapped back over Kapp's head and long-on's too.
With the partnership's strike-rate going at around 200, a score of 180 was not off the cards for the home side until Knight put on the clamps and conceded just three runs off the 18th over.
Lee's brilliant knock of 91 off 54 eventually ended on the second-last ball, when she skied the ball to long-off where Athapaththu took a juggling catch.
Putting 3-174 on the board, the Hurricanes bowled tidily to begin, with Shabnim Ismail conceding two boundaries in cruel fashion after Tahlia Wilson nicked consecutive deliveries between 'keeper and second slip.
Ismail continued to bowl well without luck, producing 14 dots in her three-over spell all within the powerplay.
Nicola Carey brought the largest cheer from the Launceston crowd of the night in the seventh over, after Athapaththu (13 off 22) hauled out to deep mid-wicket where Ismail was able to take a simple catch.
Lee got herself involved with the gloves as Molly Strano beat a charging Wilson with flight, allowing the South African to make a straightforward stumping.
A tough task for the Thunder was made a whole lot harder when a misjudged run call left England skipper Knight (two off four) short of her crease with an accurate Stalenberg throw allowing Lee to take the stumps.
With that wicket taking the score to 3-39 after nine overs, a required run-rate of more than 12 an over gave an indication to the level of dominance that the Hurricanes were enjoying.
While Kapp and Litchfield began a fightback for the Thunder during the 'surge', their resistance ended at the hands of New Town's Amy Smith, who removed the former for 18 when she lobbed it straight to short fine-leg.
But with Litchfield still at there, the Thunder were still a chance.
Joined by Anika Learoyd, Litchfield produced some fantastic strokes to give the visitors a glimmer of hope.
She brought up her 50 off just 33 balls when she smashed her third six.
With 39 off 12 required, Graham came on to ball and a much-needed wicket followed.
Learoyd went for an ambitious second run to keep Litchfield on strike, but was always short of her ground.
Another umpiring incident went against the Thunder, this time when the umpires appeared to call the penultimate over finished despite only five legal deliveries having been bowled.
Litchfield's entertaining knock was ended on the second-last ball, having contributed 68 off just 42 balls.
