Welfare of two young boys 'a priority' after tragic death at Riverside

Police say they will keep an "open mind" as they explore the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old woman north of Launceston.
The death is currently not being treated as suspicious by police, who say no other people are believed to be involved in the October 30 incident.
Inspector Craig Fox said one of the woman's family members called emergency services to a Riverside home about 10am after she failed to show up to work.
Inspector Fox said paramedics attempted to resuscitate the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
He said further information would be released when appropriate.
"Whilst we do have a picture in our mind, we won't be commenting on the possible cause of what's happened today until we've finished the investigation and we've reported to the coroner," Inspector Fox said.
"Those investigations will of course involve speaking to family members, waiting on blood results from the hospital and a few other things before we make that determination."
The woman had no visible injuries, and Inspector Fox said there were "indicators" at the scene that suggested a cause of death, however "police have to keep an open mind on these things".
Two young boys, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were also found at the scene in what Inspector Fox said were "surprisingly good spirits".
The pair were taken to the Launceston General Hospital for assessment.
Police initially reported the one-year-old was then taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital, however Inspector Fox said a further review of the child's condition meant that was no longer necessary.
"Thankfully, that's been downgraded, which is a good sign for the family and for the young boy involved," he said.
"Our priority at the moment is the welfare of the children.
"Those children will be receiving the appropriate care at the LGH and we will liaise with the family involved."
Inspector Fox said investigators' thoughts and prayers were with the woman's family and friends at what was a "really tough time".
