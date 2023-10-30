Business break-ins fuelled by man's methamphetamine addiction

A string of Launceston businesses were hit by a serial thief, who said he did it to fuel his burgeoning drug habit.
Joseph William Freeman, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing, three counts of burglary, and one count of drug driving, possessing a thing used to administer drugs and drug possession.
Freeman appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on October 30 to learn his fate.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown said on April 21, at 8.50pm, Freeman broke into Snooze Launceston on Charles Street and stole a money drawer valued at $99 and $300 in cash.
Ms Brown said Freeman's crime spree continued on May 3, when he broke into the Metz Restaurant and Bar on St John Street, at about 3.20am.
The court heard that Freeman broke into the venue using a screwdriver and left after no money was found in the till.
Four days later, Freeman broke into another business - the Terry White Chemmart Riverside at the Riverside Plaza.
Ms Brown said when no cash was found at the pharmacy, Freeman left the premises the same way he entered.
On June 27, Freeman freely told police about the burglaries, admitting he broke into the businesses with the intent to steal cash for his drug addiction.
Ms Brown told the court of a separate issue that also occurred on May 3.
Freeman was driving a silver WRX sedan Subaru at about 11.55pm when police pulled him over for a random breath test.
He tested negative for a blood alcohol analysis test but tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
During a search, police found two zip lock bags containing 0.30 grams and 0.33 grams of methamphetamine in an optical glasses case and a glass smoking device.
Defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins said Freeman was currently serving a 16-month sentence on home detention, which would need to be re-sentenced should Freeman face further jail time.
Ms Jenkins said Freeman had also served one month in custody, which had not been considered in previous sentencing.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Freeman had a "shocking record" with many drug and dishonesty offences dating back to his youth.
"The serious nature of this offending must be marked with a term of imprisonment," Mr Brown said.
Mr Brown said he did, however, take "Freeman's frank and full admissions" into account.
Freeman was convicted on all counts and was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment backdated to August 7, fined $200 for drug possession, fined $400 for drug driving, and disqualified from driving for three months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.