Students take on 102-kilometre urban trail to fund raise for school upgrade

A group of students at a George Town college are hoping to raise $50,000 by taking on a 102-kilometre running challenge.
Star of The Sea Catholic College's leadership team of grade nine and 10 students have committed to fundraise for their school's major outdoor redevelopment project by joining one of their teachers on November 4 for the Launceston Urban Fringe Trail.
The students - who recognised the small northern school's outdoor area in its secondary campus was "long overdue for a facelift" - came up with the fundraising idea to leave their mark on the school so its current and future cohorts would enjoy a modern location to study and play.
"We wanted to make a big impact so people in the year levels under us could see it and want to do something like it to better the school," said Nikiah Edwards, a year 10 student and the College's captain.
The fundraiser will contribute to an upgraded outdoor space for the school, redeveloping the secondary campus space with exercise equipment, coverage and more.
Working alongside their Year 10 pathways and careers teacher, Oliver Cook, the team of student leaders devised a fundraising vehicle of the Launceston Urban Fringe.
Mr Cook agreed to run the entire 102km, way-marked urban trail as long as students organised the fundraising campaign.
"I pitched it to them and said there's a significant amount of work to get this into place and getting it up and running," Mr Cook said.
"As a small school, pulling something as significant as this together is a challenge, so I said if they could do I'd fulfil my part of the bargain.
"Now I've got to run."
Roughly 15 students and a few teachers will also run portions of the LUFT with Mr Cook, taking on 20 segments of four to five kilometres each in relay style.
The students have been through their own challenges in organising the fundraiser, sending out sponsorship letters to local business, starting their own GoFundMe page and receiving plenty of rejections in return.
"I think we've been so committed to it and we've really learnt a lot," Nikiah Edwards said.
"If we ever want to do something amazing like this again, we can in the future."
Donations can still be made to the Star of the Sea at the LUFT RUN Fundraiser GoFundMe page.
