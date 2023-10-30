Police leaving 'no stone unturned' as they probe Fairfax disappearance

Police say the involvement of criminal investigators in a six-year-old missing persons case would ensure all aspects were explored.
Detective Acting Inspector Michael Foster said the investigators were exploring all possible avenues as they probed the disappearance of Launceston man Bruce Fairfax.
"The initial missing persons case, floundered a little bit. We didn't find Mr Fairfax," he said.
"As a result of that, we've taken all avenues to try and resolve this matter.
"By that we've put a different lens over it - that being a criminal investigation lens - just to make sure we haven't missed anything, and to leave no stone unturned."
On October 30, Tasmania Police announced detectives from the Kingston Criminal Investigation Branch would re-interview old witnesses and seek new leads into the disappearance of the 66-year-old.
Acting Inspector Foster said the re-classification of the investigation came after a review of the case, not because police had received new information.
"We've reviewed what we had, and from that we've determined that we need to explore further avenues," he said.
"A criminal investigation focuses on different avenues than a missing person investigation, and we're going to go down that track to see what evolves."
Acting Inspector Foster said the investigation was in its early stages, and detectives would continue the probe until they could make a "sound assessment" of the matter.
Mr Fairfax was last seen on 14 October, 2017.
He and his wife Louise were walking the Duckhole Lake track south of Hobart, and Mr Fairfax failed to return to the car park.
A multi-day search, involving more than 120 people and specialist resources including police divers, failed to find any trace of the former Launceston Church Grammar School teacher.
Mr Fairfax had Parkinson's disease, and it is believed he wandered off the track.
If you have any information, contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or make an anonymous tip-off to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
