The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police leaving 'no stone unturned' as they probe Fairfax disappearance

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
October 30 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police say the involvement of criminal investigators in a six-year-old missing persons case would ensure all aspects were explored.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.