Woman found dead at North Tasmanian home, two children in hospital

Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman at a North Tasmanian home.
They say the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Her two children, boys aged 4-years-old and 1-year-old, were taken to the Launceston General Hospital for assessment.
The 1-year-old has since been taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a serious condition.
Police say they were called to the home at Riverside about 10am on Monday, October 30 and the woman was pronounced dead shortly after emergency services arrived.
An investigation into the incident has been launched and a report will be prepared for the coroner, but police say they do not believe anybody else was involved.
Officers give their condolences to the woman's family and loved ones.
Further information is expected after 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.