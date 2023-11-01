Bus stop freeze could soon be over for coach travellers and tourists

Stakeholders are believed to have identified a new site for intrastate bus services departing Launceston to replace the present shipping container in Charles Street.
Bus travellers have weathered a cold winter since the owner of the Cornwall Square transit centre, Harvey Norman subsidiary Calardu Pty Ltd, gave bus line Kinetic notice to vacate the site from May 1.
Then Transport minister Michael Ferguson said at the time that the interim measure was not ideal.
The nearest toilets to the shipping container are 200 metres away.
The Department of State Growth, City of Launceston council and bus line Kinetic are working on a new facility for Launceston-Hobart, Launceston-Devonport and Launceston St Helens services.
A department of State Growth spokesperson said: "We continue to work closely with both Kinetic and Calow's as well as the City of Launceston to identify a long-term site that will accommodate bus operations and provide similar amenity to the Cornwall Square centre."
"At the time the owner of the former transit centre ended the Kinetic and Callow's private lease we put together an interim solution quickly and have been working with the bus companies to find something better.
"The Charles Street setup was put in place to fill an immediate need with similar proximity to the city and temporary shelter was provided.
The spokesperson said identifying a new site required a building space for passenger amenities and capacity to accommodate bus operations.
"We're currently narrowing down options but whatever space is decided on will likely need some fit-out before services can begin operating from a new site," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that while the current Charles Street option didn't live up to a dedicated transit centre, passengers had been very understanding about the temporary arrangements.
A Kinetic spokesman said the company was confident that a new site would be be announced shortly.
"All options would require some works before opening for use," the spokesman said.
"We acknowledge the Charles Street bus stop is only an interim measure and far from a desirable customer experience."
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the council was assisting the Department of State Growth to assess potential site options.
"There are complex logistical factors to take into consideration, but the City of Launceston is active in its conversations and exploration of any potential sites," Mr Garwood said.
"When the Council sold this site it was a carpark and former depot, so there was no requirements in respect to its being a transit centre."
The Cornwall Square car park was sold by the City of Launceston council in 2001 for $2 million.
It is understood the site owner received about $40,000 a year in rent for the Cornwall Square transit centre.
Harvey Norman Australia and the Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania did not respond to requests for comment.
