The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bus stop freeze could soon be over for coach travellers and tourists

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 2 2023 - 8:04am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The shipping container bus station in Charles street
The shipping container bus station in Charles street

Stakeholders are believed to have identified a new site for intrastate bus services departing Launceston to replace the present shipping container in Charles Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.