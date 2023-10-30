Kelso man grew 11 kilograms of cannabis to help with pain a jury has heard

A Kelso man accused of trafficking and cultivating cannabis told police that he smoked 20 to 30 cones a day, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Robert Stephen Wilson pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance on April 25, 2022 and cultivating a controlled plant for sale between October 1 2021 and April 25 2022.
Crown prosecutor Felicity Radin told the jury that Tasmania Police searched the premises where Wilson lived and found 37 cannabis plants in several locations including a bush area.
Police arrested Wilson and in an interview he admitted the cannabis was his and that he had grown it for his own personal use.
"He said he smoked an average of 20 bongs a day and between 30and 40 when he is in pain," Ms Radin said.
He told police he did not plan to sell the cannabis and wanted the crops to last several years.
Ms Radin said the crops yielded 11 kilograms of usable cannabis including 7.5 kg of cannabis bud.
She told the jury that under Tasmanian law a person with more than 1kg of cannabis was presumed to be intending to sell unless they could prove on the balance of probabilities that they were not.
A traffickable number of plants under Tasmanian law is 20 plants.
She said there would be no evidence of any sales.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said the key issue in the trial was Mr Wilson's intention for the cannabis.
"He denies he was going to sell the cannabis," she said.
"He uses it as a pain medication for health issues."
Detective senior constable Nathan Wheldon said Mr Wilson showed them to four compounds and also quantities of harvested cannabis in ammunition tins and margarine containers.
