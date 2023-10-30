Volunteers make sure every patient receives a present this Christmas

There's no place like home for the holidays - but celebrating at home isn't always an option.
Illness, injury, childbirth, and ongoing medical treatment can require patients to spend all or part of the holiday season in a hospital bed.
This Christmas, volunteers are working hard to spread the holiday cheer at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) by gifting patients hand-made handkerchiefs.
With material bought and donated by the LGH Central Auxiliary, volunteers will be cutting, ironing, sewing, and folding more than 300 handkerchiefs in a "production" line in the lead-up to the big day.
LGH volunteer Lynn Westlake said she hopes the handkerchiefs will brighten people's day.
"I would imagine it's really the worst time to be in the hospital, far away from family," Mrs Westlake said.
"So we're hoping it makes the patients feel like someone's thinking of them.
"And it's nice for the patient to get something from the hospital. Other than great care, of course."
Mrs Westlake, who has volunteered at the hospital for eight years, said she enjoyed contributing her time to the LGH.
"When I retired, I thought, 'Oh, I've got to do something,' so I contacted the hospital, and I've had an absolute ball," she said.
"All of the friendships I've made, and being needed, and just having something to do instead of being at home - it has been wonderful.
"I'm just grateful to be a part of it and to help out."
Mrs Westlake said she learnt her sewing skills from her mother, who used to be a seamstress.
"I'm no seamstress myself, but I do try my best," she said.
"We are making blue, green, and pink hankies for both the men and the ladies, but really, the colour doesn't matter.
"And we've done a few smaller ones for the children as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.