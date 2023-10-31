Ambulance station approval doesn't stamp out concerns on its location

The future location of the Bicheno Ambulance Station continues to be controversial as the council and community groups believe the site should be used predominately for commercial development.
Glamorgan Spring Bay Council acting mayor Michael Symons said consultation was lacking on the site chosen - 60A Burgess Street - following a development application approved by the council.
Cr Symons said the council hoped to have an onsite meeting with the Department of Health and Minister at the worksite.
Both the Health Minister and Department of Health said they had been in consultation with the community.
A department spokesperson said the station was selected following "significant consultation with key stakeholders which began in August 2022".
"Following this period of community consultation, 60 per cent of submissions supported the site as the preferred location, which has now been acquired by the Crown," the spokesperson said.
Health Minister Guy Barnett echoed the department, saying they had been consulting with the community since 2022.
"We value every piece of feedback received so far," Mr Barnett said.
The location of the new station was announced in February and backed by a Health Department report, which found a majority of the community supported a new station.
The report had received 15 responses supportive of Burgess Street, and 10 opposed.
Cr Symons said he wouldn't call that "robust" consultation.
"We hope for further consultation, we don't feel like there has been the opportunity to date and feel we need an onsite meeting with the department and minister at the worksite," Cr Symons said.
Before the government took control of the site, Bicheno Investments had lodged plans to create Gateway Bicheno, a mixed-use commercial precinct with residential apartments.
During the council meeting, a majority of councillors spoke out against the ambulance's site selection.
They said they were conflicted by their decision to pass the development because they were bound by their duties acting as a planning authority.
Location is not a reason to deny a development application.
Cr Symons said the government should be open to an alternative site that would involve compromise.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the state government needed to select a new site for the Bicheno Ambulance Station.
"It is clear the state government has not consulted widely enough and have disregarded the concerns of almost all key stakeholders, a hallmark of the Rockliff minority government," Ms White said.
"Why are Jeremy Rockliff and Guy Barnett proceeding with this site against the wishes of the community?"
Following the decision to pass the application, Mr Barnett said another four weeks consultation would be underway with the community and key stakeholders.
"We look forward to continuing to work together with the community as this important development progresses," Mr Barnett said.
A Department of Health spokesperson said the site chosen was the best location to minimise response times for ambulance services callouts, which data showed were primarily within the township.
