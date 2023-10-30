Conservationists dismayed as decision on Antarctic fish protection delayed

Conservationists are disappointed after delegates to a high-level international meeting voted to maintain krill catch quotas in Antarctic waters at present levels and put off a decision about introducing no-fishing areas until next year.
The Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic and Marine Living Resources is composed of 26 member-nations and the European Union, and is charged with managing the southern continent's marine ecosystem.
In its most recent meeting that concluded in Hobart on Friday, the Commission was meant to decide on a proposal to establish three marine protected areas around Antarctic waters where fishing activities would be banned.
But after two weeks of discussion, the Commission voted to put off the decision on marine protection areas until next year.
It also agreed to maintain quotas for krill fishing at present levels, whereas conservationists had been hoping for a reduction.
Krill are small crustations that scientists claim are a keystone species serving as a food source for numerous marine animals.
They say the species is particularly vulnerable to climate change and declining Antarctic sea ice, as well as industrial-level fishing.
Environmental groups lambasted the Hobart-based organisation's decisions.
"Another year, another failed Antarctic Ocean Commission meeting," said Jehki Hrknen, Ocean Policy Advisor at Greenpeace International.
"The Commission can always agree to new fishing licenses, but can't agree on a concrete pathway towards protection.
"The lack of progress seen during this session does not meet the challenges facing the Antarctic region," he said.
Three new MPAs have been proposed in the Antarctic Peninsula, Weddell Sea and East Antarctica, but CCAMLR members postponed the decision to a meeting in 2024.
Environmentalists have previously criticised the Commission's consensus-driven decision making, which means that all 27 members must agree on an action.
The majority of Commission members have shown support for new Antarctic reserves, but China and Russia have blocked further marine protection efforts in the past.
It was unclear which way countries voted in the most recent meeting.
The Commission and the Australian Government have been contacted for comment.
