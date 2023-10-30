'That was pretty special' - Jarrod Freeman reflects on Shield heroics

Jarrod Freeman has described the emotions behind his pivotal role in Tasmania's record-breaking Sheffield Shield win over Queensland.
The George Town spinner, who also played for Mowbray before moving south to break into the Tassie Tigers set-up, scored the winning runs with a six to cap off a remarkable unbeaten last-wicket partnership of 75 to secure the three-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.
"That was pretty special," said the 23-year-old.
"I always thought we were in the fight and always thought I wanted to go in there and be out there and it paid off."
Chasing 432 to secure the state's highest run-chase on the final day at Bellerive Oval, the Tigers edged closer through a 164-run fifth-wicket partnership between Matthew Wade (105) and Beau Webster (70).
However, the team were still well short of victory when Mitch Owen fell at 357-7 and Freeman strolled out to join Brad Hope.
The pair took 16 of the remaining 18 overs to chase down the target, Hope finishing on 48 not out off 79 deliveries and Freeman 47 off 50 with four fours and the climactic six which secured victory.
"I thought if the fielders are up I'm going to try and get it and luckily enough got it. How good?" he said.
Affectionately known as 'Froggy' in Tasmanian cricket, Freeman said the batters were encouraged to adopt a last-day winning mentality and never doubted themselves.
"We were always in the fight because Bellerive is a great place to bat on days three or four whatever the target.
"I've never heard him (Hope) scream like that at the end there, he was pretty pumped. He's looked good the last few weeks and had some tough outs but he's really starting to step up which is great."
Freeman has played 24 first-class matches scoring 618 runs at an average of 22.88 and a highest score of 63 not out. He has taken 52 wickets at 46.48 with his right-arm off-breaks.
The team hope to build on their strong start to the four-day competition when the one-day Marsh Cup resumes at Bellerive Oval on Tuesday against Queensland.
"We're two wins and a draw in the Shield which is great," Freeman added. "We're hanging in there and going really well so we'll take a bit of momentum into the one-day cup."
