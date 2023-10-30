Let children play: The importance of encouraging activities for all

National Children's Week (21st to 29th October) was a timely reminder of the rights, talents, and capacity of young people. This year's theme of 'Let them play' refers to children's right to relax and pursue leisure activities. In Australia, around three quarters of all children engage in some sort of organised out-of-school activities. Sports are easily the most common, but dance, drama, musical instruments, and clubs are also popular. By international standards, our rates of participation are fairly high. Like most things in our society, though, there are stark differences in participation rates across households and communities.
Socioeconomic inequities are entrenched in our communities. Where you grow up has a significant impact on your health, education, and wellbeing. In part, these differences emerge because affluent households and communities can pay more to enrich young people. Parents strive to invest in their children, encouraging an activity because they think it will help them get ahead in life. Often, they are right.
As parents know, a few activities a year across siblings can easily add up. Young people in low-income suburbs are 2.5 times less likely to participate, relative to those in wealthier parts of town. Sport participation rates are relatively consistent around the country, but children in the bush are 5-10 per cent less likely to do something artistic or in a club. These differences are important for ongoing inequities.
My own research at the University of Tasmania has found the academic and psychological benefits of activity participations are substantially stronger for those living in socioeconomic disadvantage. Young people from well off families will do well, on average, regardless of their involvement in extra activities.
So, what can we do to level the score? The costs of registration, equipment, and uniforms are a real barrier. The Tasmanian Government has a 'Ticket to Play' scheme that offers $100 vouchers for low- income households. Although undoubtedly helpful, most sporting activities can cost a lot more. The scheme also does nothing to encourage artistic, academic, and cultural activities.
As a state, we are currently debating whether to spend $715,000,000 on a new stadium for 22 professional athletes. Young sports lovers will undoubtedly be inspired by seeing their sporting heroes pull on a guernsey with the Apple Isle. But what about those who aren't interested in sports? How much are we willing to invest for all 110,000 Tasmanian children to find an activity that inspires them?
Dr. Alexander O'Donnell, School of Psychological Sciences, University of Tasmania
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.