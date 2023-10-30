The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Let children play: The importance of encouraging activities for all

By Dr. Alexander O'Donnell
October 31 2023 - 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr. Alexander O'Donnell, School of Psychological Sciences, University of Tasmania. Picture supplied
Dr. Alexander O'Donnell, School of Psychological Sciences, University of Tasmania. Picture supplied


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.