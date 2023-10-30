Let children play: The importance of encouraging activities for all

National Children's Week (21st to 29th October) was a timely reminder of the rights, talents, and capacity of young people. This year's theme of 'Let them play' refers to children's right to relax and pursue leisure activities. In Australia, around three quarters of all children engage in some sort of organised out-of-school activities. Sports are easily the most common, but dance, drama, musical instruments, and clubs are also popular. By international standards, our rates of participation are fairly high. Like most things in our society, though, there are stark differences in participation rates across households and communities.