Warriors hold on to record maiden North West Tennis League victory

Newcomers Deloraine have won their first tie in the North West Tennis League.
It wasn't an easy affair when Rayden Cresswell got Devonport City off to a great start, narrowly winning the first singles rubber against the ever-improving Jack Heathcote 7-5, 6-7, 10-6.
Jason Fletcher steadied the ship for the Deloraine Warriors, winning his doubles match then comfortably defeating Luke Hollister in the second singles rubber.
Devonport City required a big win in the final doubles match-up to claim the tie. Cresswell and Alex Mountney got the win, 6-4, 2-6, 10-6, but Deloraine were able to secure a vital set that ultimately gave them their maiden league victory.
The match-up of the round was Burnie Titan Balin Russell coming up against the in-form Back Street Bandits' Hector Lenton.
Balin, who has been looking to breakthrough as one of the elite players of the competition, put the rest of the league on notice with a commanding 6-0, 6-4 win.
Titans Alex Martin and Ethan Clemons combined in the doubles to defeat the experienced duo of Paul Santangelo and Jake Gleeson and when Clemons got the win over Santangelo in the second singles 2-6, 7-6, 10-4, a dominate win was on the cards. Russell and Martin completed the four rubbers to none match-up for the Titans with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Bandits' combination of Lenton and Gleeson.
In the grand final replay between the Broncos and Eagles, the Broncos were again victorious, 3-1, as Elliot Johnstone won bragging rights over older brother Alex, 6-3, 6-2.
The Eagles turned the tables in the first doubles with the returning Tyler Johnstone and Fletcher Looney combining well to defeat Dann and Cameron Graham-Jones 6-1, 6-4.
The second singles saw Looney beaten by Graham-Jones by a first-set tie-break and then 6-1 in the second. The final doubles was high quality with the Broncos duo of Dann and Elliot Johnstone coming back from a first-set deficit to take the match in a tie-break.
Next week the league has a bye before Tennis North travel to Burnie to take on the North West on November 11.
