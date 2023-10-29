Warriors hold on to record maiden North West Tennis League victory

Titans Alex Martin and Ethan Clemons combined in the doubles to defeat the experienced duo of Paul Santangelo and Jake Gleeson and when Clemons got the win over Santangelo in the second singles 2-6, 7-6, 10-4, a dominate win was on the cards. Russell and Martin completed the four rubbers to none match-up for the Titans with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Bandits' combination of Lenton and Gleeson.