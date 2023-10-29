Six years on, Fairfax investigation now a criminal matter

Tasmania Police's Criminal Investigation Branch is now investigating the 2017 disappearance of Launceston man Bruce Fairfax.
The former Launceston Church Grammar School teacher was reported missing on October 14, 2017 when he failed to return to the car park after walking the Duck Hole Lake track in the state's south.
More than 120 people joined the search effort, however Mr Fairfax was never found.
Detective Acting Inspector Michael Foster said detectives had 'not ruled anything out' six years on, and officers would re-interview old witnesses and seek new leads.
"As with any missing persons investigation, the case remains open until we find answers," he said.
"While this is now a criminal investigation, our detectives have not ruled anything out, and will consider all possibilities relating to Bruce's disappearance.
"We urge anyone with new information to come forward and provide it to police."
Kingston CIB is handling the investigation, and information can be provided to Tasmania Police by calling 131 444 or by contacting Crime Stoppers Tasmania anonymously on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.