Tasmania a renewable electricity beacon

Tasmania is now 100 per cent self sufficient in renewable electricity as is also the Australian Capital Territory (ACT),including,of course, Canberra.
Tasmania was the first Australian jurisdiction to achieve net zero emissions, and has done so for the past seven years.
South Australia has transformed its energy system now to be over 70 per cent self sufficient on renewable energy.
If all, or perhaps more, Australian States could follow the examples set by the ACT, Tasmania and South Australia the opportunity could then exist for Australia to set an example to the rest of the world related to following the right path to end reliance on burning fossil fuels to produce energy ,that is the prime cause of human induced climate change.
Brian Measday, Kingswood
AS A progressive voter I am disappointed in the referendum result but being a keen political observer over many decades I am well acquainted with such feelings. This time I'm particularly concerned about major aspects of the No campaign. For the first time we have witnessed a transparent, unashamed employment of Trumpian tactics with a torrent of misinformation, disinformation and lies to sow maximum fear and confusion. This is straight out of the American Republican handbook. It would seem that exceeding the bounds of decency is acceptable in many quarters these days. This observation is not a figment of my imagination as certain behaviours were there for all to see. The implication of this campaigning tactic is most profound for Australia as we have seen the "win at all costs" tactics create absolute turmoil in Great Britain and the United States. We need to learn from their flirtation with ultra conservative politics.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston
THE one thing that will break the back of low paid workers, pensioners, or welfare recipients is the war in Israel, on top of the Ukraine's terrible war. The threat of increased cost of living is horrific, petrol could reach $2.55 per litre, diesel $2.70, essential for the transport of the elderly and children. Now more than ever the Federal Government has to stand up and assist a majority of Australians. No rhetoric, just action. Governments are good at taxing some of the pleasure of life, and essentials, fuel excise, GST, capital gain tax, all unaffordable added costs at this time. The reasons are plausible to run the country but not now it is a matter of survival, food to eat, roof over your head, this should never ever be experienced by children. Real monitoring of corporate price gouging on, food, energy, rent. All crippling. No talk, no delays, action now! If evidence is cruelly required, visit Launceston's City Mission or look at the tents on the bank of our river.
Peter Doddy Trevallyn
The Federal opposition took the soft option path of simply saying no, not prepared to rise above party politics and realise that this issue could help heal the soul of our country and acknowledge formally and forever that indigenous Australians were here first and they are entitled to a direct say in their future. Shame.
The betrayal of the process by some high profile indigenous leaders was incredible. It seems because the proposal was not what they wanted or perhaps seen as a threat to their own spheres of influence, they put personal ambition ahead of what their people and country needed. Shame.
During the Voice debate the opposition leader promised a fresh and simpler model of recognition would be put to a referendum. He has since reneged (surprise) and it has now been shelved. The Prime Minister has said he will not move to legislate the Voice arrangements. These actions indicate the major parties have walked away from formal Indigenous reform at the Federal level. We will now descend yet again into a scenario of middle aged white men in Canberra shifting money between balance sheets while spruiking how much they do and care about Indigenous issues.
There is a saying that says if you always do what you've always done, you'll always get what you've always got. What a terrible outcome that would be.
D. Gibbins, Riverside
