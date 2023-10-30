The Examiner
Tasmania a renewable electricity beacon

October 31 2023 - 9:02am
Tasmania is now 100 per cent self sufficient in renewable electricity as is also the Australian Capital Territory (ACT),including,of course, Canberra.

