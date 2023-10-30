Tasmania a renewable electricity beacon

THE one thing that will break the back of low paid workers, pensioners, or welfare recipients is the war in Israel, on top of the Ukraine's terrible war. The threat of increased cost of living is horrific, petrol could reach $2.55 per litre, diesel $2.70, essential for the transport of the elderly and children. Now more than ever the Federal Government has to stand up and assist a majority of Australians. No rhetoric, just action. Governments are good at taxing some of the pleasure of life, and essentials, fuel excise, GST, capital gain tax, all unaffordable added costs at this time. The reasons are plausible to run the country but not now it is a matter of survival, food to eat, roof over your head, this should never ever be experienced by children. Real monitoring of corporate price gouging on, food, energy, rent. All crippling. No talk, no delays, action now! If evidence is cruelly required, visit Launceston's City Mission or look at the tents on the bank of our river.