Teenager hospitalised, police appeal for witnesses after Beechford ATV crash

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after an all terrain vehicle (ATV) crash at Beechford Beach on Sunday, October 29 ahead of a summer crackdown.
Officers say a yellow ATV was being driven on the beach by a 16-year-old boy before it rolled, and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3.30pm.
The driver was taken to the Launceston General Hospital with head injuries, according to investigators.
A 24-year-old man, who police say was riding as a passenger, was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Constable Braden Green urged the public to ride safely and stay aware of the risks that came with using ATVs.
"Accidents involving ATVs are mostly avoidable however injuries can be serious," Constable Green said.
Police and other agencies will be patrolling beaches and reserves in the lead up to summer, to ensure compliance, maintain public safety and protect the natural environment.
Anybody who needs to refresh their knowledge of the rules and regulations around using motor vehicles on beaches can contact the Department of State Growth or the Parks and Wildlife Service.
Anybody who saw the yellow ATV being driven near East Beach or Bellingham Beach is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000.
