Teenager hospitalised, police appeal for witnesses after Beechford ATV crash

By Staff Reporters
October 30 2023 - 9:00am
Police are urging safe riding after a teenaged ATV rider was taken to the Launceston General Hospital on October 29. File picture
Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after an all terrain vehicle (ATV) crash at Beechford Beach on Sunday, October 29 ahead of a summer crackdown.

