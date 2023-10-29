Double bonus as Shamrocks make their point in Greater Northern Cup victory

Westbury ripped through Latrobe to complete round four of the Greater Northern Cup.
After posting 8-204 from their 50 overs, the Shamrocks destroyed the Latrobe line-up as only two batters made double figures.
The visitors could only reach 66 all out to go down by 138 runs with 15 overs remaining.
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said the side were delighted to secure the double bonus point win.
"We got one bonus point last week and two more here which almost makes up for the round-one loss (against Riverside)," he said.
"I was really pleased with the way we bowled and fielded. With the bat we probably left 20 to 30 runs out there as we got a bit stagnant in the middle overs but in the end to get to 200 was quite competitive.
"Then we were great with the ball - all the bowlers did an awesome job."
Opener Dean Thiesfield started the ball rolling with a top score of 42 as Westbury won the toss, opted to bat and kept the runs ticking over.
Murfet (31), vice-captain Oliver Wood (41) and Joe Griffin (34) kept the scorers busy through the middle order before Jono Chapman (18) and Matthew Allen (12 not out) ensured the tail wagged and the team posted a competitive total.
Dan Laver (2-41) and Kaleb Williams (2-49) led the bowling figures for Latrobe.
Aside from Tim Moore's patient 29 and 12 from Laver, the visitors' scorecard was restricted to single figures as the Shamrocks attack went on the rampage.
The ever-reliable Chapman took an economical 3-10 off 8.3 overs as Joel Lloyd (2-11) and Wood (2-21) provided strong support.
We got one bonus point last week and two more here which almost makes up for the round-one loss- Westbury captain Daniel Murfet
Kieren Hume took the other wicket and was also involved in two run outs including combining with Lloyd on the dismissal of Moore.
The match was moved from the Coast on Saturday to the Shamrocks' home-ground Ingamells Oval on Sunday.
This allowed Murfet to make a long-awaited return to the Greater Northern Raiders set-up and he played a key role in the opening day of the team's clash with North Hobart in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
The result leaves Latrobe in bottom place on the ladder still looking for a first win of the campaign as Westbury continue to push South Launceston at the top.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.