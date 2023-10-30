Founder still in charge 60 years on, honoured during brigade's anniversary

David Oakley was one of a group who decided Campbell Town needed a crew to help fight fires in the area back in 1963.
Now, he continues to volunteer and is a group officer with the Tasmanian Fire Service, in charge of four brigades: Campbell Town, Ross, Barton and Epping Forest.
On October 28, he was given his 60 year active service certificate at the Campbell Town Volunteer Fire Brigade's 60th anniversary celebrations.
Brigade chief Brad McDonald said it was an honour to pass on the community's thanks.
"David, especially, you couldn't replace him," Mr McDonald said.
"He knows areas of this part of Tasmania that a lot of people wouldn't know existed. Tracks, where houses are that people build that you never see."
Mr Oakley wasn't the only one with experience in the room - with fellow founding member Warren Clark also honoured for his 60 years as a member.
While Gordon Maxfield and Graeme McGee celebrated their 50 and 40 years respectively.
"You're looking at 200 years worth of knowledge between them,
Robert Thomas also received a national emergency medal for his involvement in the 2019 New South Wales bushfires.
The anniversary gathering was an opportunity for members to reminisce, which included when the brigade attended the fire at the O'Brien's building in Campbell Town.
"Gordon actually was the brigade chief at the time,
"They were reminiscing about that last night as well. One of the walls collapsed and actually landed on Graeme and he was very lucky not to be killed.
"And when they picked up a helmet out of the rubble, it had another member's name on it and they went searching for him, but he'd [Graeme] picked up the wrong helmet.
"So it was a great night just to hear stories."
Mr McDonald has been with the volunteer fire service since he was 12-years-old as a junior.
He said his reason to volunteer in the brigade was community driven.
"There's people out there that need help at times, and they need someone to help and that's us," he said.
"I've worked my way up through to a brigade chief, and a couple of the other young fellows that I started with have done the same thing."
Unfortunately, Mr McDonald said there had been a decline in volunteers over the past few years, and were aged 50-60-years.
He said he was unsure what had changed.
"But hopefully we can turn the tide," Mr McDonald said.
Volunteering on the fire brigade can bring a sense of purpose, he said.
"I just love the feeling of knowing that in someone's darkest hour, you can be their ray of sunshine I suppose," he said.
"So it's a good feeling to know that when someone's at their lowest you can be there to help."
The Campbell Town volunteer Fire Brigade train every second Wednesday of the month.
Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the brigade on Facebook or to reach out to the TFS to connect with their closest volunteer brigade.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.