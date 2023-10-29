Life member recognised at Tamar Sea Scouts 60 year celebration

The 1st Tamar Sea Scouts celebrated their 60 year anniversary on Sunday and welcomed a new life member who had been with the club for over 40 years.
Alan Butt first joined the Tamar Sea Scouts 43 years ago because of his son.
"I could see my son was having fun, he came here as a cub and I went on a few camps with them," Mr Butt said.
"And then I got told I better get into uniform if I was going to keep coming to camp."
He said Scouts were a great organisation, and it was something that could involve the whole family.
"We're a registered training authority, so you don't have to be in scouting," he said.
"We can run courses, bushwalking, sailing and all sorts of things."
Committee chairman Scott Lovell said they had the second biggest group in the state, and have seen a resurgence since COVID.
"I think parents are looking for activities that are non-screen based, outdoors and active for the kids," Mr Lovell said.
"Behind every group is the same ethos; it's about giving kids the capability, competence and skills that they can use later on in life."
He said there some 40,000 members across Australia.
"Obviously in Tasmania we're a bit smaller, but I think people just want their kids to be active," he said.
"Learning new skills is always a bonus and having fun is what the kids want."
Joey leader Stephanie Forrester said many parents liked the social opportunity it provided for their kids that wasn't sports based.
"They don't want to join a sports team, but they want to be getting out and doing something active and social," Ms Forrester said.
