Women underrepresented in Antarctic sector: the plan to change it

A network will soon launch to boost the number of women working in the Antarctic sector.
The Antarctic Women's Network is the first of its kind to provide support, guidance and networking opportunities for all women working in the sector, and kicks-off on November 8 in Hobart.
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the network would support women who were often represented across the Antarctic sector.
"A diverse workforce is an important part of any workplace, whether that be in an office, a factor, or the Antarctic," the State Development, Trade and Antarctic Minister said.
The network will host a series of talks featuring speakers from the Antarctic sector over the coming months, including Dr Dana Bergstrom, who is an award-winning scientist with more than 40 years experience in researching the region.
Tasmania is one of five recognised gateway cities to the continent and supports ongoing research and development of the Antarctic and Southern Ocean.
"It's fitting that Tasmania is the first to introduce a network that uplifts, supports and encourages the role of women in the Antarctic sector," Mr Rockliff said.
"With 105 women already signed up to the launch of the network, it shows the platform is welcomed and a much needed vehicle to connect, elevate and celebrate our women in the Antarctic sector."
Minister for Women Jo Palmer said it would be an important resource for women working in the Antarctic sector.
"Not only will the network provide a platform for women to share their work with like-minded people, it will also help elevate and celebrate the role of women in the Antarctic sector," Ms Palmer said.
"Women have made a significant contribution to Antarctic endeavours, and this network is a wonderful way for them to mentor and support each other."
