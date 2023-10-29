DEAR Sir,
What an utter disappointment Albanese has turned out to be.
The failed referendum cast doubt over his judgement but the crisis in Gaza has highlighted the man's weakness as a leader.
Instead of lobbying western leaders to support a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds, Albanese was seen swanning around Washington showing what a puppet he is of American foreign policy.
While hundreds of people were being slaughtered in Palestine, the best PM Albanese could do was raise his glass while refusing to support even a non-binding UN resolution to save human life. When, oh when, will Tony Burke replace him!
Michael Mansell, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to the article of a Grandmother living in fear for her daughter in Ravenswood due to a viscous dog.This is so sad. Is it OK that a grandmother and child have to live in fear? Is seems that the answer is yes. Inaction now is a scary choice. The fact is that that lady has a killer dog living next door, and somebody in power has made an active choice to do nothing about it.
Anthony Rosengren, East Launceston
A very sad situation on the death caused by a Rottweiler in Hobart.
Rottweilers are a large powerful breed originally bred as a farm dog then progressed to a guard dog.
I feel qualified to comment as I have had two of the breed, the first in 1980 when virtually unknown.
I now have a Rottweiler Boxer cross. I have found Rottweilers to be the easiest of breeds to train.
A breed that needs to be part of the family, not just a show dog, not just a dog to be kept in a small back yard, a breed where boundaries need to be established from puppy hood.
A breed not to be provoked, a breed that commands respect, and in return give their all.
Prior to the appearance of " Rotties" we had Dobermans, Shepherds and Bull Terriers that were regarded with terror!
It is that the old adage of "buyer be aware" of what you are buying. If provoked by either man or beast, a terrible price may be paid.
I for one would love another "Rottie" without any qualms.
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
I work in a private school and I can tell you that private/public/fully funded/80 per cent funded is not the biggest issue in literacy levels, it's a child's access to reading before school, with parents.
Even in a private school, general low literacy can be related to the amount of reading that happens at home.
Let's talk more about getting the resources to educate and equip parents to support their children to acquire the basic literacy foundations needed for children to succeed and fully access the learning curriculum.
And let's talk about the convenient push by the government and industry to have more parents working to their full potential instead of supporting families to have at least one parent available for children to parent them including providing reading opportunities.
Because no childcare reform can replace the benefit of healthy parenting by someone who loves the child more than any other and can provide one-on-one attention.
Melanie M, Kingston
Glamorgan Spring Bay Council has recently approved a development application which includes the Tasmanian heritage-listed Morris' General Store, Swansea.
The "Cash In Lieu of Car Parking Contribution Policy" is not specific to the aforementioned council, where a proposed development does not have the required number of carparking spaces, in this example, the Morris' General Store development, where 23 carparking spaces are to be cash in lieu of carparking.
This abrogation of current Tasmanian planning law, accompanied with a "magic wand" effect, does not mitigate or resolve traffic congestion or carparking supply.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
