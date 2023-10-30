The Examiner
Meander Valley Art Award continues to unite rural arts communities

Duncan Bailey
October 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Artist Brad Quinn with is prize winning Hagley Garage painting at the 2023 Meander Valley Arts Award. Picture supplied
A crowd of 100 people gathered at the Westbury Town Hall last Friday for the Meander Valley Art Award exhibition.

