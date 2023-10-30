Meander Valley Art Award continues to unite rural arts communities

A crowd of 100 people gathered at the Westbury Town Hall last Friday for the Meander Valley Art Award exhibition.
Fifty diverse works were on display by local artists across different mediums of painting, digital and upcycled art, but the grand prize of $3000 was taken out by artist Brad Quinn for his oil painting Hagley Garage.
This year's theme explored the theme of "presence" and challenged artist to feel, see and hear the presence of Meander Valley landscapes in their communities.
MC for the evening Craig Zimitat said Tasmania was "one of the cradles of art in Australia".
"Starting 14,000 years ago with the pteroglyphs in North-West Tasmania, through the European artists like Glover and Piguenit last century, to local arts organisations like the 70 year old Deloraine Dramatic Society," Dr Zimitat said.
"And most recently, the relative baby Meander Valley Art Award."
Created from recycled piano materials, Ron Johnson's entry Bird over Quamby Bluff won the $1000 JustWaste Upcycled Art Award, while The Western Tiers Distillery Digital Art Award of $1000 was presented to Joy Kachina for her digital print Keeper of the Culture.
The last major award, the Essence of the Valley Award, was won by Gerry Jensen for her entry A Moment, depicting sweeping views across the valley.
Arts Deloraine member Ruth Kemp said this year's standard of entries was very high.
"We were very pleased with it, the title of the award is presence which is fairly broad; the work needed to really reference the Meander Valley," Ms Kemp said.
"I think the award encourages artists in the area and people to get together and have a look at each other's art."
Meander Valley manager community wellbeing Nate Austen said it was no surprise the arts were big throughout the Meander Valley.
"Deloraine is known as the creative community... there's so much going on, there's four different exhibitions going on at the moment just around the Deloraine area," Mr Austen said.
