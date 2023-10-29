Three-over blitz from Ava Curtis hands Knights a memorable victory

Just 3.3 overs was all it took for Ava Curtis and South Launceston to win their second game of the Cricket North women's season.
The Knights skipper blasted 10 fours en route to 49 not out off just 21 deliveries against Westbury as she and fellow opener Stephanie Dunphy (one off two) reached the 53-run target at a stunning rate.
Curtis' impressive knock adds to a growing list for the opening batter, who started her Greater Northern Raiders campaign with scores of 81 not out and 36 (both well above 100 strike-rate) against New Town.
But after being bowled for six against Launceston last round, co-coach Belinda Wegman said Curtis had a point to prove.
"She was a little disappointed with her performance last week, so she went out determined," Wegman said.
"She didn't realise how much she'd scored until she came off and I think that was because once she got her eye in, she was concentrating on every ball rather than her score."
While their batting innings could easily be described as a one-woman show, South's bowling effort was a quintessential team effort, with nine bowlers used through 20 overs.
"With us playing Riverside next week, we wanted to try and get everyone to have a bowl in case they needed to bowl against what is a really good opponent next week," Wegman said.
Amy Duggan (2-9) and Caitlyn Webster were the only two who bowled their maximum four overs, with the latter producing the game's best figures of 3-5.
The Shamrocks toiled hard with the bat and were able to bat out their 20 overs, something Wegman said they had not done before against the Knights.
"I was really impressed by them, they had a really young group and they've clearly improved a lot over pre-season," she said.
Opener Mackenzie Grant was the sole batter to reach double figures, contributing 15 off 36 before losing her wicket to Dunphy.
Riverside found their stride in the first match of the double-header at Ingamells Oval as they beat Launceston by 10 wickets.
Playing with just nine players - including tow fill-ins - the Blues were led with both bat and ball by coach Sophie Parkin as they chased down the Lions' 9-67 with seven overs to spare.
Stepping back from Raiders cricket this season, Parkin produced figures of 4-4 from 3.3 overs, including two wickets with the final two balls of the innings.
She was ably supported by Rebecca Spring, who recorded 3-9 from her three overs.
Captain Lynn Hendley (10) and Isabella McRobbie (18) top scored for the Lions.
"Our bowling and fielding was really good, we were able to restrict their stronger batters and got them out early and we restricted them from making runs," Parkin said.
"We bowled really good areas, I think we only had 15 extras and that's a big win for us. We usually have around 20 quite early in the season, so that was a big tick.
"Most of the wickets were LBW or bowled which does show that we attacked the stumps which was really pleasing."
Parkin spearheaded the scoring in the chase, once again supported well by Spring (10 not out retired off 16), with plenty of running between the wickets en route to her unbeaten 31 off 46 deliveries.
Round three is set to be a blockbuster with Riverside and South Launceston playing a grand final rematch, while Launceston and Westbury will have an opportunity to claim their first win of the season.
