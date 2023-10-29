New ambulance station to boost emergency care across North-East

Emergency care in Tasmania's North-East is set to be bolstered following the official opening of the new Beaconsfield Ambulance Station on Sunday, October 29.
The new state-of-the-art facility boasts improved infection control measures, two ambulance bays, training room facilities for paramedics, and will help Ambulance Tasmania's call-out response.
Health Minister Guy Barnett toured the new station with Ambulance Tasmania operations director Alistair Shephard.
"It is wonderful to see this $1.92 million investment completed and ready to start servicing the community," Mr Barnett said.
"It's a really important investment.
"Not only will this new ambulance station provide Ambulance Tasmania with the facilities they need to service the Beaconsfield community, it also supported local jobs during construction with Devonport firm Mead Con Construction undertaking the build."
The new station replaces the previous ambulance station, which Ambulance Tasmania shared with the local Beaconsfield hospital.
Mr Barnett said the new station would support the life-saving work of Tasmanian paramedics.
"Over the past couple of weeks, Ambulance Tasmania has been stocking and preparing the station in readiness for opening," he said.
"We're very grateful for our paramedics, and I want to say thank you to our ambos, and I want to pay a special tribute to our volunteers."
Mr Barnett said the opening of the new Beaconsfield station followed on from the completion of the new Bridgewater station in May 2023.
"The Beaconsfield Ambulance Station is one of six new rural and regional ambulance stations our government is delivering around the state," he said.
The new Queenstown station is expected to reach completion in the coming weeks and be servicing the community shortly after.
Tenders have also been called for the new Oatlands ambulance station, with construction on that project expected to begin in early 2024.
The development application for the Bicheno station has been approved, with consultation now underway, while the planning and the design for the new Longford ambulance station is also progressing.
