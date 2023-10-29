Nightmare at Pedder Street: Haunted house draws a crowd this Halloween

Get ready for some ghoulish games and creepy costumes as a Launceston family has transformed their house into a haunted attraction for Halloween weekend.
The family-friendly event is back for its fourth year of serving up scares, laughter, and lollies.
Event organiser Angel-Lee Wilkins said the haunted event began as a way to cheer up the community during the pandemic.
"COVID-19 kind of hit everyone pretty hard, so we wanted to create something that cheered people up," Ms Wilkins said.
"Each year it has just gotten bigger and better."
With a raffle and prizes to be won, carnival games, and plenty of spooky decorations, Ms Wilkins said a lot of work went into making sure each day runs smoothly.
"It's certainly a family affair," she said.
"We all get involved and help out, making decorations, dressing up, and getting everything prepared.
"We love doing this, though; it's a lot of fun."
Ms Wilkins said she hoped the public stopped by to check out what she and her family have created.
"The community decided this year's theme, 'The Carnival'," she said.
"We try to get everyone involved when we pick a theme, and we put all the ideas in a hat and pull one out.
"I think this year's theme is our most scary yet."
Ms Wilkins's mum, Kay Sanderson, said Halloween was a time for kids to be kids.
"You can be whoever you want to be for a day and not be judged," she said.
"You can dress up and just let yourself out for one day.
"It's so good to see the smiles and the laughs and people mucking around and having fun."
The spooky event runs from 6pm to 11pm, from October 28 to October 31, at 22 Pedder Street, South Launceston.
For more information about the event, visit the family's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HalloweenLaunceston.
