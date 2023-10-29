The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Nightmare at Pedder Street: Haunted house draws a crowd this Halloween

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
October 29 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get ready for some ghoulish games and creepy costumes as a Launceston family has transformed their house into a haunted attraction for Halloween weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.