Puppy love: Adoption Day hopes to find a home for lovable pooches

Looking for a fur-ever friend?
While Bunning's is usually the one-stop shop for all your home maintenance and gardening needs, on Sunday, October 29 it was also the place you could find a lovable puppy.
Eight puppies hoped to find their fur-ever homes at the North Launceston Bunnings Adoption Day, organised by the North East Animal Sanctuary.
North East Animal Sanctuary owner and founder Michelle Jesson said the charity always saw a huge influx of kittens and puppies in the Christmas period.
"We've had 331 puppies come through this year, which is a lot more than we normally have," Ms Jesson said.
"So today's a great way to get our name out there and find homes for these lovely animals.
"We are a no-kill sanctuary, so it is important to find the right home for these guys.
"We also have around 30 cats, who couldn't come today, who are also looking for a home."
The charity also held a sausage sizzle to raise much-needed funds for a new vehicle.
"Our sanctuary vehicle died, the same day as one of our dear residents, George. So that was a bit hard," Ms Jesson said.
"George the dog was one of our permanent residents at the sanctuary, he was a part of our family.
"But we're raising funds to get a vehicle so we can carry on doing our work, because, at the moment, I'm relying on foster carers and neighbours and friends to transport me to the vets and places to pick up supplies."
Ms Jesson founded the sanctuary after her brother passed away unexpectedly in 2015.
"It sort of made me realise how you never know the date. So if you want to do something, you really just need to go and do it," she said.
"I'm lucky to be able to do it, you know. Pets are the best antidepressant; they have saved me so many times.
"I feel grateful too, to be able to help these animals and have people that want to help us too."
To find your fur-ever friend or to donate, visit North East Animal Sanctuary's Facebook page or website.
