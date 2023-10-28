The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Birtwhistle completes successful Asian double on triathlon world stage

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 29 2023 - 11:11am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston triathlete Jake Birtwhistle has completed a successful World Triathlon Cup double in Asia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.