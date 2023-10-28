Birtwhistle completes successful Asian double on triathlon world stage

Launceston triathlete Jake Birtwhistle has completed a successful World Triathlon Cup double in Asia.
After a 13th-place finish in a time of 50:58 in Tongyeong, Korea, last week, the Tokyo Olympian came 21st of 64 starters when the distances were doubled in Miyazaki, Japan.
The 28-year-old former Riverside student, who prepared for the dual challenge training at home in Launceston, completed the 1500-metre swim in 18:10, the 40-kilometre ride in 58:32 and the 10km run in 31:13.
This gave Birtwhistle a finishing time of 1:49:25, less than two minutes behind British winner Hugo Milner, as he continues to seek selection for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.
Meanwhile the race that witnessed one of Birtwhistle's best performances of the year is preparing for its second edition.
Athletes from around the world will descend on Hobart on Sunday, February 4, following a successful inaugural Ironman 70.3 Tasmania won by Birtwhistle this year.
Entrants will complete a 1.9km swim in the River Derwent before embarking a 90km ride with the most vertical gain of any ironman bike course in Oceania. The 21.1km run through Hobart finishes at Princes Wharf.
Carl Smith, regional director for the Ironman Group Oceania, said organisers were thrilled by the response from athletes to the inaugural event.
"It was great to see so many people swim, bike and run their way around Hobart, with athletes from home and abroad taking in everything that is great about the area," he said.
"There is still time for those who are considering being on the start line on February 4 to sign up and be a part of what is already an iconic Tasmanian event."
Athletes have the chance to qualify for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand, on December 14 and 15 next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.